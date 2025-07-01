Heavy rain and strong waves expected across Thailand as monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned of widespread rain and rough seas across the country due to the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lingers over upper Vietnam.

Isolated heavy rain is likely in the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to beware of flash flooding and water accumulation, especially in low-lying and foothill zones. In the South, isolated thundershowers are also expected.

Mariners should exercise particular caution as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, and may exceed this height during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves of 1–2 metres are expected, with higher surges during storm activity. All ships are advised to proceed carefully and avoid sailing near thunderstorms, the department said.