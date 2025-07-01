Heavy rain and strong waves expected across Thailand as monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned of widespread rain and rough seas across the country due to the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lingers over upper Vietnam.
Isolated heavy rain is likely in the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to beware of flash flooding and water accumulation, especially in low-lying and foothill zones. In the South, isolated thundershowers are also expected.
Mariners should exercise particular caution as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 metres, and may exceed this height during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves of 1–2 metres are expected, with higher surges during storm activity. All ships are advised to proceed carefully and avoid sailing near thunderstorms, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-34°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Mukdahan; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.