Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Bangkok, North and Northeast on alert

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of the North, upper Northeast, western Central Plains and the East. People in these regions are advised to watch out for flash floods and water accumulation.

The wet weather is being driven by a moderate southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf, combined with a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

Moderate waves are also expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves could reach up to 2 metres, while seas in the lower Andaman and upper Gulf may see waves of 1–2 metres. Thunderstorm zones could see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.