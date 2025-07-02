Heavy rain and flash flood warnings across North and Northeast as monsoon strengthens

Thailand’s weather is being affected by a moderate monsoon trough stretching across upper Myanmar and the upper North into a low-pressure cell over upper Laos, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

At the same time, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

These conditions are expected to bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall across much of the country, with the possibility of very heavy rain in the North and upper Northeast regions. Residents in these areas are advised to be on high alert for flash floods and run-off, especially near foothills, rivers, and low-lying areas.

At sea, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are forecast at 1–2 metres, with taller waves also likely during storms.

All vessels in both seas should navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms, the department warned.