TMD warns of heavy rain in 41 provinces, Bangkok faces 60% storm coverage

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for today, June 29 2025, warning of heavy rainfall in 41 provinces across Thailand. Meanwhile, moderate winds are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
24-hour forecast
Upper northern and northeastern regions will experience scattered thunderstorms with isolated heavy showers. Rainfall is expected to ease in the lower Northeast, central and eastern regions, though some areas may still see heavy downpours. The South will see isolated thunderstorms.
Residents in upper northern and upper northeastern provinces are advised to be aware of flash floods and the dangers posed by accumulated rainfall.
These conditions are attributed to a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.
Sea conditions
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, and about 1 metre in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. However, waves may exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in both seas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Forecast from 6am Sunday, June 29 to 6am Monday, June 30
Bangkok and vicinity:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
Low: 25–26°C | High: 32–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
Low: 23–25°C | High: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northeastern region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani
Low: 23–25°C | High: 30–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi
Low: 24–25°C | High: 31–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
Low: 23–25°C | High: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Wave height around 1 metre; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
Southern region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
Low: 23–26°C | High: 31–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Wave height around 1 metre; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
Southern region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly affecting Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
Low: 23–27°C | High: 32–36°C
From Phuket northward: Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h, wave height 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in stormy areas
From Krabi southward: Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h, wave height around 1 metre; over 2 metres in stormy areas