TMD warns of heavy rain in 41 provinces, Bangkok faces 60% storm coverage

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for today, June 29 2025, warning of heavy rainfall in 41 provinces across Thailand. Meanwhile, moderate winds are expected in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

24-hour forecast

Upper northern and northeastern regions will experience scattered thunderstorms with isolated heavy showers. Rainfall is expected to ease in the lower Northeast, central and eastern regions, though some areas may still see heavy downpours. The South will see isolated thunderstorms.

Residents in upper northern and upper northeastern provinces are advised to be aware of flash floods and the dangers posed by accumulated rainfall.

These conditions are attributed to a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low-pressure cell over northern Vietnam.

Sea conditions

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1–2 metres, and about 1 metre in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. However, waves may exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in both seas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.