Heavy rain forecast for Sunday as strong monsoon persists: TMD

The monsoon trough lies across the upper North, Laos, and northern Vietnam, while a low-pressure cell covers the upper North. Meanwhile, a rather strong southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.
Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall, which may cause flash floods and overflowing, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas.
Winds over the upper Andaman Sea are expected to generate waves of two to three metres, rising above three metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves will reach about two metres, and exceed this during thunderstorms.
All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Lop buri, Sara buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 35-36 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 25-28 °C; Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; Minimum temperature 24-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-33 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; Minimum temperature 27-28 °C; Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.