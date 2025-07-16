Flash flood and landslide warning issued for Phu Chi Fa National Park as heavy rain continues

The Water Resources Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Wednesday issued a warning for areas around Phu Chi Fa National Park in Chiang Rai Province. The warning follows the accumulation of 130 millimetres of rainfall over 24 hours, recorded at 06:59 a.m., and data from the Meteorological Department’s weather radar, which showed continuous rainfall and cloud cover.

The authorities cautioned that this weather pattern could lead to flash floods and landslides in the area. As a result, Phu Chi Fa National Park has advised people living in nearby areas to stay alert and follow updates from the Meteorological Department to stay informed of the weather situation.