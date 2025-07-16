Flash flood and landslide warning issued for Phu Chi Fa National Park as heavy rain continues

The Water Resources Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Wednesday issued a warning for areas around Phu Chi Fa National Park in Chiang Rai Province. The warning follows the accumulation of 130 millimetres of rainfall over 24 hours, recorded at 06:59 a.m., and data from the Meteorological Department’s weather radar, which showed continuous rainfall and cloud cover.
The authorities cautioned that this weather pattern could lead to flash floods and landslides in the area. As a result, Phu Chi Fa National Park has advised people living in nearby areas to stay alert and follow updates from the Meteorological Department to stay informed of the weather situation.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent out a Cell Broadcast alert warning of flash floods and debris flows in Tab Tao Subdistrict and Ngaw Subdistrict in Thoeng District, Chiang Rai due to heavy and ongoing rainfall. Residents in low-lying areas of these subdistricts are urged to monitor official updates closely.
Thoeng District Chief Anek Pantayom revealed that he had visited the area with relevant authorities to inspect a temporary bridge in Ban Pang Ka, Moo 8, Tab Tao Subdistrict, and Ngaw Subdistrict. Despite the heavy rain overnight, no significant damage to homes has been reported. However, some agricultural areas have been flooded. Once the water recedes, further damage assessments will be conducted in the affected areas, he said.