Irrigation Department on high alert as record rainfall lashes Nan, Chiang Rai 

The Royal Irrigation Department is closely monitoring the water situation after heavy rainfall across northern and upper northeastern Thailand reached record levels, particularly in Nan and Chiang Rai provinces. In some areas, over 300 millimetres of rain were recorded within 24 hours.

Authorities have ordered all regional units to be fully prepared to respond to flash floods and assist affected communities immediately.

The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) reported on Sunday (June 29) that it has been monitoring heavy to very heavy rainfall across many areas in the North and upper Northeast between June 27–28, due to the influence of a monsoon trough and a moderate southwesterly monsoon.

According to 24-hour rainfall measurements, the highest amounts were recorded at:

Huai Mao Mok watershed unit, Bo Kluea district, Nan: 341.6 mm

Ban Mae Mao, Phaya Mengrai district, Chiang Rai: 196.5 mm

Ban Than Thong, Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai: 176.5 mm