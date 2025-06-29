Irrigation Department on high alert as record rainfall lashes Nan, Chiang Rai 

The Royal Irrigation Department is closely monitoring the water situation after heavy rainfall across northern and upper northeastern Thailand reached record levels, particularly in Nan and Chiang Rai provinces. In some areas, over 300 millimetres of rain were recorded within 24 hours.
Authorities have ordered all regional units to be fully prepared to respond to flash floods and assist affected communities immediately.
The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) reported on Sunday (June 29) that it has been monitoring heavy to very heavy rainfall across many areas in the North and upper Northeast between June 27–28, due to the influence of a monsoon trough and a moderate southwesterly monsoon.
According to 24-hour rainfall measurements, the highest amounts were recorded at:
Huai Mao Mok watershed unit, Bo Kluea district, Nan: 341.6 mm
Ban Mae Mao, Phaya Mengrai district, Chiang Rai: 196.5 mm
Ban Than Thong, Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai: 176.5 mm
The department noted that the monsoon trough currently lies across upper Myanmar and northern Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell and moderate southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
This weather system is expected to bring continued heavy rainfall to the North and upper Northeast, while the Central Region (including Bangkok and its vicinity) and the East may experience isolated heavy rain.
Thunderstorms are also forecast for some southern provinces.
To prepare for potential flash floods, the department has instructed local irrigation projects in high-risk areas to step up water monitoring and readiness.
All relevant units have been directed to mobilise machinery, equipment, and personnel to ensure efficient water management during the rainy season.
The department is also working in coordination with other agencies to provide swift assistance to the public.
Members of the public in need of help or wishing to report an incident can contact their local irrigation office or call the Royal Irrigation Department’s 24-hour hotline at 1460.