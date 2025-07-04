Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas as Sai River overflows in Chiang Rai

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and local authorities in Chiang Rai have been monitoring the water situation at the Jotada Station in Myanmar and the 1st Friendship Bridge station. They reported that water levels have been rising, and flooding is expected from 8.00am onwards.
The four areas at risk in Mae Sai include:
Authorities have advised residents living in low-lying areas along the Sai River to be vigilant and monitor rising water levels, especially to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients.
They have also urged the public to stay updated with information from local authorities.
In response, DDPM, in collaboration with mobile network providers AIS, True, and National Telecom (NT), sent out Cell Broadcast messages to alert people about the flood risks.
Residents can report incidents and request assistance via Line ID @1784DDPM or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1784.
Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) issued a warning about the potential impact of rising water levels in the Mekong River this weekend (July 5-6).
According to the ONWR, heavy rainfall was observed downstream of the Jinghong Dam in China, and water levels in the Mekong River are expected to rise by 0.8 to 1.2 metres around Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai. However, the office reassured that this rise would not cause the river to overflow.
The ONWR has advised relevant authorities to monitor changes in the Mekong River’s water levels closely and take precautions when travelling by water or engaging in activities along the river in Chiang Rai.