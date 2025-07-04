Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas as Sai River overflows in Chiang Rai

Authorities have advised residents living in low-lying areas along the Sai River to be vigilant and monitor rising water levels, especially to protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients.

They have also urged the public to stay updated with information from local authorities.

In response, DDPM, in collaboration with mobile network providers AIS, True, and National Telecom (NT), sent out Cell Broadcast messages to alert people about the flood risks.

Residents can report incidents and request assistance via Line ID @1784DDPM or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1784.