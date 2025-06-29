Pollution Control Department warns agencies to check arsenic levels in sediment from Chiang Rai rivers

The Pollution Control Department has warned government agencies dredging three rivers in Chiang Rai to thoroughly test sediment for arsenic contamination before transporting or disposing of it.

The department issued new guidelines outlining four levels of acceptable arsenic contamination. These apply to sediment dredged from the Kok, Sai, and Ruak rivers, amid growing concerns that toxic heavy metals and arsenic may have entered Thai waterways due to unregulated mining activities in neighbouring Myanmar.

Joint dredging effort raises environmental concerns

Currently, the Harbour Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, the Royal Thai Armed Forces' development corps, and the engineering corps of the Third Army Area are jointly dredging the three rivers to reduce flood risks.