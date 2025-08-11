Meteorological Dept says Typhoon Podul has no impact on Thailand

The Meteorological Department on Monday sought to ease public concern over Typhoon Podul in the Pacific Ocean, saying it will have no direct impact on Thailand.

The department said Podul, the 11th typhoon in the tropical zone this year, is not expected to move towards Thailand. Instead, it is forecast to head towards Taiwan and make landfall over eastern China between August 13 and 14.

It explained that the heavy rains expected in Thailand will instead be caused by the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as the monsoon trough lying across the upper North and upper Laos into Vietnam.