Severe flooding and landslides hit Kumamoto as Japan faces record rainfall

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a high-level warning for heavy rainfall starting on Monday morning in Kumamoto Prefecture, where rainfall exceeded 40 cm in 24 hours. The heavy rains are expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon, with western Japan also experiencing up to 20 cm of rainfall by midday Tuesday.
In addition, JMA has issued a critical heavy rain warning for other affected areas, including Uki, Yatsushiro, Hikawa, Tamana, and Nagashima. In Tamana, Kumamoto, rainfall reached an unprecedented 37 cm in just six hours, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.
According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, severe flooding and landslides have resulted in at least six deaths, five missing persons, and 19 injuries. Some individuals remain trapped under collapsed buildings or have fallen into rivers due to landslides. Numerous roads are flooded, and residential areas in Kumamoto are submerged by up to 1 metre of water. Infrastructure has been heavily damaged, with many vehicles either swept away or trapped on flooded roads.
The transport system has also been severely disrupted. On Monday, Shinkansen services were suspended between Kagoshima and Hakata in northern Kyushu, and local train services were affected. Although some train services have resumed in Kyushu, heavy rain continues to impact services in eastern Honshu.
Additionally, around 6,000 homes in Kumamoto are without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power, the local utility provider. Businesses in Kagoshima’s commercial district began cleaning their shops after the rain stopped and the waters receded, but some reported it may take time before they can reopen, as equipment and stock were damaged.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that the government is urgently working to locate the missing individuals and to begin recovery efforts in the affected areas. He also confirmed that relief assistance is being provided to those affected, and government resources are being mobilised to assess damage.
Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also confirmed that military personnel have been deployed to Kagoshima to supply fresh water to affected communities.
JMA has reiterated the seriousness of the situation, urging citizens to prioritise their safety. People in areas prone to flooding or landslides should seek shelter in high buildings or away from rivers and cliffs. They also warned not to underestimate the risk, even in areas not typically prone to disasters, urging heightened vigilance.
A low-pressure system has been covering the region since last week, causing continuous heavy rainfall. According to JMA, the warm, moist air flowing into the rain front has led to unprecedented rainfall in Kumamoto.
Experts believe that such severe rainfall events are becoming more frequent in Japan, due to seasonal weather patterns and the effects of climate change. In mountainous areas like Kumamoto, the risk is even higher, as steep slopes combined with waterlogged soil can lead to rapid landslides, further exacerbating the damage.
