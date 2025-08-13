Severe flooding and landslides hit Kumamoto as Japan faces record rainfall

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a high-level warning for heavy rainfall starting on Monday morning in Kumamoto Prefecture, where rainfall exceeded 40 cm in 24 hours. The heavy rains are expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon, with western Japan also experiencing up to 20 cm of rainfall by midday Tuesday.

In addition, JMA has issued a critical heavy rain warning for other affected areas, including Uki, Yatsushiro, Hikawa, Tamana, and Nagashima. In Tamana, Kumamoto, rainfall reached an unprecedented 37 cm in just six hours, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, severe flooding and landslides have resulted in at least six deaths, five missing persons, and 19 injuries. Some individuals remain trapped under collapsed buildings or have fallen into rivers due to landslides. Numerous roads are flooded, and residential areas in Kumamoto are submerged by up to 1 metre of water. Infrastructure has been heavily damaged, with many vehicles either swept away or trapped on flooded roads.