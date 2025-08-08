Heavy rain emergency warning issued for southwestern Japan city

The emergency warning was issued at 5 a.m. and was downgraded to a heavy rain warning at 1.30pm.

Also, local authorities issued the highest-level warning on the country's five-tier disaster alert system for Kirishima and parts of the city of Kagoshima the same day, urging residents to take measures to ensure their safety. The warning was removed later in the day.

A linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes massive rainfall, occurred intermittently in the prefecture, excluding the Amami Islands region. Southern areas of the Kyushu southwestern region, including Kagoshima Prefecture, were hit by downpours from Thursday evening due to a rain front.