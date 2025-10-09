Samut Sakhon warns of floods due to extreme high tides this month

The Samut Sakhon provincial administration has warned residents to brace for potential floods during two periods of extreme high tides.

The provincial administration referenced a report from the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy, stating that two exceptionally high tides are expected between October 9-11 and October 23-25, causing sea levels to rise much higher than normal.

During these high tide periods, some roads and coastal communities may experience flooding, the provincial administration warned. Additionally, the Tha Chin River may overflow in Muang, Ban Phraew, and Bang Lane districts.