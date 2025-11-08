Short-term slowdown in Thai tourism linked to scammers and natural disasters, say experts

Calls for strategic focus on Chinese tourism, sustainability, and creative experiences

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Executive Vice President of The Sukosol Hotels & The Siam, echoed the need for the return of Chinese tourists, particularly during the low season from April to October.

She expressed concern that Thailand had lost six to seven million Chinese visitors. While some hotels are coping with a mixed market, many are suffering, especially smaller businesses. Marisa highlighted that the Chinese market is essential because they spend more and are adventurous, particularly in destinations like Chiang Mai.

She also stressed the importance of creativity and soft power in tourism. She suggested that promoting Thai art and reducing import taxes on foreign artworks could attract more tourists interested in cultural experiences.

Sustainability is another emerging trend in hospitality. Marisa pointed out that demand for sustainable tourism is real, particularly in the MICE sector, and many businesses are now focused on offering green-certified accommodations.

She urged the government to support sustainability certifications for smaller businesses and emphasised the importance of digital marketing, as more consumers book travel directly rather than through third-party agents.

Marisa also touched on the negative perceptions that sometimes spread via social media, citing the "Dark Side of Thailand" documentary as an example. Despite this, she noted that actual travellers who shared their positive experiences online helped mitigate the damage, highlighting the power of social media in shaping perceptions.

She also stressed the importance of collaboration. She called for all agencies to work together to create a cohesive strategy for tourism, with the involvement of ministries like health and environment.

Looking ahead to 2026, Marisa expressed concern about the upcoming low season and urged the government to generate demand through initiatives such as travel incentives, hotel vouchers, and promoting domestic tourism.

Enhanced customer insights and national branding to boost tourism

Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, President of the Marketing Association of Thailand (MAT), highlighted the crucial role of the tourism industry in boosting GDP and distributing wealth to smaller cities. He stressed the need for a better understanding of customer insights and the evolving landscape of tourism, particularly in light of the economic slowdown and the generational gap between younger and older travellers.

He also called for improved infrastructure tailored to the needs of younger generations and emphasised the importance of national branding to position Thailand as an attractive destination. "If a country has a strong brand or reputation, it becomes easier to attract travellers," he said.

Buranin further stressed the need for collaboration between the government and the private sector to create opportunities and promote Thailand’s tourism globally. He suggested that Thailand should focus on attracting a wider range of tourists, not just mass tourists, to benefit the country in the long term.

"By understanding customer insights, you can tailor activities to meet their needs and turn that into revenue," he explained, adding that Thailand should define strategies to encourage repeat visits from tourists.