Thailand’s Foreign Minister outlines plan to restore global influence, focuses on proactive diplomacy

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, shared insights into the country’s diminishing global image and explained why Thailand is currently perceived by many as just a destination with good food, kind people, and beautiful tourism.

In an exclusive interview, Sihasak noted that Thailand's role on the world stage has declined significantly. "Currently, we are viewed simply as a country with good food, kind people, and attractive tourism, but there is much more to Thailand," he said. He pointed out that European countries often associate the Indo-Pacific region with nations like Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, yet Thailand is often overlooked.

Drawing comparisons with South Korea, which has evolved into a global leader in economics, technology, and cultural influence, Sihasak highlighted that Thailand’s slow economic development and political instability have hindered its international standing. “Even our neighbouring countries like Indonesia, which is in the G20, and Singapore, with its strong global influence, have outpaced us. Malaysia leads the Muslim world, while Vietnam has embraced free trade policies and struck multiple trade agreements. Meanwhile, Thailand is perceived as lacking agility and decisiveness,” he said.