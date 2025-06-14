Hydrogen: a key driver of Thailand’s sustainable energy transition

Utilization in the automotive industry

The transition from fossil fuels to clean energy is a significant trend in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) have become a primary solution for reducing emissions, with two main types: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

These technologies differ in their approach to energy usage. FCEVs use hydrogen as a power source, converting it into electricity via fuel cells, while BEVs rely on stored electricity in batteries. Each has its own advantages and limitations, depending on the intended application.

Currently, both types of electric vehicles are under continuous development. BEVs are more widely adopted due to their well-established infrastructure, with convenient and extensive charging stations, particularly suitable for short to medium-range urban travel.

However, BEVs face significant limitations for long-haul transportation, such as restricted driving range per charge, lengthy charging times, and large, heavy batteries that reduce available space and cargo capacity.

In contrast, FCEVs overcome these challenges by offering much longer driving ranges per refuelling, faster refuelling times, and lighter hydrogen storage tanks compared to bulky batteries, allowing for greater cargo capacity. The longer the travel distance and the heavier the cargo capacity, the more FCEVs demonstrate their advantages, making them ideal for efficient long-haul transportation with zero CO₂ emissions.

Looking ahead, FCEVs are expected to become more cost-effective than BEVs, positioning hydrogen as a pivotal technology for eco-friendly travel. Advancements in fuel cell technology and infrastructure development, such as hydrogen refuelling stations, will be key factors in shaping the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry.

Application in energy storage systems

Energy Storage Systems (ESS) are technologies designed to store energy generated from various sources, particularly renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydro, ensuring availability when energy production cannot meet demand.

ESS enhances energy stability by storing excess energy produced during peak generation and preserving it in different forms, such as chemical, electrical, or mechanical energy, depending on the chosen technology. When energy shortages arise or demand increases, stored energy is converted back into electricity for seamless transmission and use within the power system.

Two key clean energy storage technologies gaining attention are batteries and hydrogen, each with distinct principles and advantages.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are ideal for short- to medium-term energy storage (ranging from a few hours to several hours), such as residential solar systems or short-term backup power. However, they are less suitable for long-term storage due to energy loss through discharge and high costs for large-scale energy storage expansion.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Systems (HESS), meanwhile, are better suited for long-term or seasonal energy storage (lasting weeks to months) as they do not suffer from energy loss over time. This makes hydrogen storage highly effective for applications such as large data centres, hospitals, and backup power systems in remote areas.

For sustainable energy storage, the most effective approach is combining multiple technologies. Batteries can address short- to medium-term energy needs, while hydrogen technology can enhance long-term system stability, making it ideal for off-grid applications beyond traditional power grid infrastructure.

Hydrogen use cases in several countries

As hydrogen is increasingly seen as a crucial factor in reducing carbon emissions in the near future, thanks to its unique properties to use across various sectors of the economy. Several countries have implemented policies and strategic plans to develop their domestic hydrogen industries, aiming to stimulate both demand and supply.

At present, hydrogen technology is being utilised in more than 30 countries worldwide, particularly in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. These regions benefit from geographical advantages in renewable energy development, while other nations are preparing to advance their hydrogen capabilities.

In Germany, the world’s first hydrogen-powered train has entered service, replacing diesel trains. It can travel approximately 1,000 kilometres on a single tank of hydrogen, reaching a top speed of 140 kilometres per hour.

In France, Pragma Industries manufactures hydrogen-powered bicycles, while Compagnie Fluvial de Transport has begun using hydrogen-powered vessels for commercial freight transportation.

In Asia, Japan's Honda has tested a hydrogen-powered data centre, while Isuzu has trialled its Isuzu Giga Fuel Cell truck in Japan, with plans for commercial release in 2027.

While many countries continue researching and developing hydrogen applications, Thailand also has promising opportunities to utilise hydrogen fuel for carbon reduction in three key sectors:

Industry – used in refining steel production and petrochemicals, serve as a chemical precursor, and act as a clean fuel in high-temperature processes such as cement production.

– used in refining steel production and petrochemicals, serve as a chemical precursor, and act as a clean fuel in high-temperature processes such as cement production. Power generation – used either as a direct fuel or blended with natural gas to generate electricity via hydrogen gas turbines. It can also be utilised in combustion-based processes or converted to electricity using fuel cell technology, as seen in trials at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)’s Learning Centre Lam Takhong in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where excess energy, generated from wind turbines, is stored in hydrogen form and then reconverted to electricity when needed.

– used either as a direct fuel or blended with natural gas to generate electricity via hydrogen gas turbines. It can also be utilised in combustion-based processes or converted to electricity using fuel cell technology, as seen in trials at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)’s Learning Centre Lam Takhong in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where excess energy, generated from wind turbines, is stored in hydrogen form and then reconverted to electricity when needed. Transport – can be used to refine petroleum-based fuels for internal combustion engines (ICE) or serve as a direct fuel in FCEVs, including buses and heavy-duty long-haul vehicles.

Government policy and hydrogen energy promotion

According to draft of PDP 2024, Thailand’s hydrogen development and promotion strategy aligns with four key pillars: market development and user incentives, industrial research and development, infrastructure enhancement, and regulatory and standards improvements.

The strategy is divided into three phases:

Short-term (2025-2030) – preparation

Develop pilot projects

Establish safety standards

Create strategic plans and explore new business models

Test and improve hydrogen storage and transport systems

Medium-term (2031-2040) – commercial hydrogen development in the energy sector

Blend hydrogen (5-10%) into the natural gas pipeline system for electricity generation

Encourage investment and provide tax incentives

Expand the green electricity network to support green hydrogen and increase hydrogen refuelling stations

Monitor, evaluate, and refine related regulations

Long-term (2041-2050) – towards carbon neutrality and net zero emissions

Increase hydrogen blending (10-20%) in the natural gas pipeline system for electricity generation

Develop mechanisms for infrastructure monitoring, assessment and improvement

Consider carbon taxation in pricing structures

Establish platforms for carbon trading

Define transport standards for FCEVs and hydrogen refuelling stations

PTT Group and the advancement of hydrogen technology

PTT Group recognises the importance of hydrogen applications in reducing CO₂ emissions and sees opportunities in developing a hydrogen business. Over the years, PTT Group has actively monitored advancements in hydrogen technology.

In 2019, PTT Group established the Hydrogen Thailand Club in collaboration with government and private sector partners, aiming to prepare and promote hydrogen technology in Thailand. The club currently has 54 member companies.

Significant progress was made in 2022 when PTT and its subsidiary, PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), partnered with Toyota Motor Thailand and Bangkok Industrial Gas (BIG) to install Thailand’s first pilot hydrogen station for FCEVs in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district. They also conducted trials with Toyota’s Mirai FCEV to assess hydrogen usage in the country's transport sector.

Efforts continued in 2023, with PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) winning a bid to develop a green hydrogen project in Oman. Meanwhile, PTT and RINA worked on testing hydrogen blending combustion in natural gas and developing a laboratory at InI.

In 2024, PTT, alongside Toyota Motor Thailand and BIG, elevated the Hydrogen Thailand Club by formally establishing the Hydrogen Thailand Association. The transition of members into the association is currently underway.

This year (2025), PTT Group has signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of a hydrogen business and the application of low-carbon hydrogen technology within the company, aligning with its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Looking forward, PTT Group is committed to advancing hydrogen technology by supporting government efforts to include hydrogen and ammonia in the Fuel Act. It is conducting studies on the impact of hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines and providing technical insights for energy policy decisions.

Additionally, the company is offering recommendations to improve laws and safety regulations related to hydrogen use. PTT Group is also exploring hydrogen applications within its operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen sustainable energy security—demonstrating its long-term commitment to driving Thailand’s transition toward a low-carbon, resilient future.