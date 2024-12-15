Green hydrogen and the challenges for Thailand

Efforts are underway for energy transition, shifting fossil fuels to renewable, cleaner and lower-carbon fuels in energy sectors. Short-term actions include reducing the operation of coal-fired power plants and phasing out in the future.

Long-term efforts focus on increasing renewable energy capacity and promoting low-carbon fuel production, e.g., sustainable aviation fuel, green hydrogen and methanol adoption to industries. Therefore, green hydrogen has become one of the key green fuels helping reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

According to Deloitte's Global Hydrogen Outlook 2023, Green hydrogen is the key to achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with production projected to reach 172 million tons/year by 2030 and 598 million tons per year by 2050. This would be equivalent to 85% of the global electricity demand in 2019 (22,850 TWh). Currently, the development of the green hydrogen market faces challenges due to its high cost compared to fossil fuels. The report estimates the levelized cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) at $3.1/kg in 2025 and $1.9/kg in 2050, while the levelized cost of grey hydrogen is $1.7/kg in 2025 and $2.8/kg in 2050. Production costs may vary depending on geography and supported policies, with countries that have an advantage in renewable energy production, such as Vietnam and Taiwan, which have strong wind resources, and regions with climate policies such as carbon tax and emission trading schemes. Australia, the Middle East, and North Africa are expected to be the main hydrogen exporters in 2050 while China, India, and the European Union are expected to be hydrogen-imported countries to support domestic demand.