PTT outlines path to net zero at Sustainability Forum

PTT Plc has unveiled its business strategy aimed at achieving net zero emissions and other sustainability goals.

The national oil and gas conglomerate outlined the strategy at the "Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergizing for Driving Business" organised by Krungthep Turakij newspaper, a media arm of Nation Group. The two-day event kicked off on Tuesday at Paragon Hall in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon.

PTT aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, 15 years earlier than Thailand’s target, Rathakorn Kampanathsanyakorn, PTT’s senior executive vice president of corporate sustainability, said during the event on Wednesday.

He noted that PTT’s continued sustainability efforts have resulted in its listing on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2013.

“PTT has a clear strategy to create sustainable growth while protecting the environment,” said Rathakorn. “Moving forward, growth must be pursued alongside carbon reduction, ensuring that the economy progresses in tandem with society and communities.”

He said the company’s ESG (environmental, social, and governance) policy must be driven by business initiatives based on the C3 principles, comprising: