Survey: Thais prioritise environment over rising living costs

Despite growing economic pressures, the environment remains the top concern for Thais. Key findings from the 2025 survey by Marketbuzzz and Thammasat University’s School of Global Studies reveal that:
44 % of people consider environmental issues, including pollution, more important than economic challenges like the rising cost of living (42%) and the overall state of the economy (30%).
The survey identified the top three environmental concerns for Thai citizens in 2025:
This reflects growing public awareness and highlights the urgent need for action across all sectors.
Assoc Prof Prapaporn Tivayanond Mongkolwanich, Dean of the School of Global Studies at Thammasat University, commented that increasing public awareness of environmental threats, even amid economic volatility, is driving this concern.
“This shows that Thais are becoming increasingly aware of their collective responsibility and highlights the need for accelerated collaboration between education, business, and policymakers to push for sustainable progress.”
Despite this growing awareness, Prapaporn also pointed out that the “gap” between concern and action underscores the need for clear support systems.
Behaviours Remain the Same Amongst Thais
Although many Thais are aware of the impact of pollution on their daily lives—65% believe environmental issues seriously affect their quality of life and 48% think the situation will worsen in the next five years—there is still a need to change behaviour.
The survey found that simple actions, such as turning off lights (50%) and air conditioning (44%), are the most common due to their convenience and immediate impact. However, actions requiring individual and societal participation, such as refusing plastic bags, are only adopted by 23% of Thais.
Complex or knowledge-based actions, such as proper recycling or reducing plastic use, remain challenging. Despite good intentions, compliance with these practices is significantly lower.
This research shows that, while awareness is high, tangible change requires a clear push through government action, business strategies, or social campaigns.
Does the Current System Fail Sustainability?
Limitations in adopting environmentally friendly behaviours stem not only from public apathy but also from systems that make action difficult. For example, Thailand's recycling system remains complex, with many areas lacking clear trash sorting points, leaving people unsure about whether waste separation is being implemented correctly.
Governments and businesses must implement measures that make people feel their actions lead to real impact. This could be key in driving behavioural change toward sustainability.
The Gap Between Concern and Action
“The gap between concern and action is not a failure, but rather an invitation,” said Grant Bartoli, CEO of Marketbuzzz, commenting on the survey results.
The challenge now is to transform passive concerns into active engagement, identifying where brands and organisations can play a pivotal role in driving consumer behaviour change.
“Brands have the power to inspire and motivate consumers to take action, whether through creative campaigns or by designing experiences that encourage environmentally friendly behaviour,” said Bartoli.
A Crucial Opportunity to Win the Hearts of Thai Consumers
Survey data reveals that 66% of Thais support environmentally friendly brands or organisations. While this support doesn’t always translate into immediate purchasing decisions, it signals a strong trend that 'sustainability' is becoming a crucial factor for brands to consider.
“Being environmentally friendly may not always be the top reason for a purchase, but when other factors such as price, quality, and performance are comparable, sustainability can make the difference,” said Bartoli.
What Changes Consumers’ Minds?
Bartoli highlighted that one key factor in helping brands succeed in their sustainability efforts is environmentally friendly packaging. Consumers are not only looking for products that meet their quality and price expectations, but they also value packaging that reflects environmental responsibility.
Data shows that packaging that reduces plastic use or is recyclable can give brands a competitive edge. Consumers are able to clearly differentiate between environmentally conscious brands and those without a sustainability strategy.
“This opens the door for various brands to lead change by designing products to create impact. By integrating sustainability into their core values and presenting it in a way that consumers can easily see, connect with, and act upon, brands can transform concern into action and build brand value,” Bartoli said.
Leaders Play an Important Role
Prapaporn further emphasised the importance of leadership in driving sustainability efforts. She noted that businesses have the resources, scale, and influence to make sustainable products or services more accessible to the public. This could involve strategies like setting affordable prices and offering environmentally friendly options without compromising convenience.
“When companies lead with environmental responsibility, they not only help mitigate the crisis but also empower consumers to participate in the solution,” said Dr. Praporn.