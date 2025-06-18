Survey: Thais prioritise environment over rising living costs

Despite growing economic pressures, the environment remains the top concern for Thais. Key findings from the 2025 survey by Marketbuzzz and Thammasat University’s School of Global Studies reveal that:

44 % of people consider environmental issues, including pollution, more important than economic challenges like the rising cost of living (42%) and the overall state of the economy (30%).

The survey identified the top three environmental concerns for Thai citizens in 2025:

Global warming (46%)

Air pollution (45%)

Changing weather patterns and climate (29%)

This reflects growing public awareness and highlights the urgent need for action across all sectors.

Assoc Prof Prapaporn Tivayanond Mongkolwanich, Dean of the School of Global Studies at Thammasat University, commented that increasing public awareness of environmental threats, even amid economic volatility, is driving this concern.

“This shows that Thais are becoming increasingly aware of their collective responsibility and highlights the need for accelerated collaboration between education, business, and policymakers to push for sustainable progress.”

Despite this growing awareness, Prapaporn also pointed out that the “gap” between concern and action underscores the need for clear support systems.