Thai historian urges govt to reject ICJ ruling, retake Preah Vihear

A freelance academic and historian on Monday called on the government to cite “new evidence” to reject the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Preah Vihear and reclaim the historic site from Cambodia.
The controversial proposal was posted by Thepmontree Limpayom on his Facebook page.
He said the “new evidence” lay in the 1904 Franco–Siamese Treaty, which stated that the border would follow the watershed line of the mountain range. He also claimed that Cambodia had conceded that the watershed line on the Preah Vihear mountaintop lies at the cliff edge, meaning the site is on the Thai side, not Cambodia’s.
Thepmontree said Thailand could also rely on the formal diplomatic reservation it submitted to the UN Secretary-General on July 6, 1962, following the ICJ’s 1962 ruling.
After losing the case, Thailand complied with the court’s order to withdraw from the area, but did so while lodging a reservation with the UN Secretary-General.
“Rights to recover”
Thailand stated that it “desires to make an express reservation regarding whatever rights Thailand has, or may have in the future, to recover the Temple … by having recourse to any existing or subsequently applicable legal process.”
Objection to the map used by the court
Thailand also maintained that the “Annex I Map” cited by the ICJ was technically flawed because it did not follow the natural watershed line agreed in the 1904 treaty.
With this reservation, Thepmontree argued, Thailand should take the following steps to retake Preah Vihear: