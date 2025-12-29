Thai historian urges govt to reject ICJ ruling, retake Preah Vihear

A freelance academic and historian on Monday called on the government to cite “new evidence” to reject the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Preah Vihear and reclaim the historic site from Cambodia.

The controversial proposal was posted by Thepmontree Limpayom on his Facebook page.

He said the “new evidence” lay in the 1904 Franco–Siamese Treaty, which stated that the border would follow the watershed line of the mountain range. He also claimed that Cambodia had conceded that the watershed line on the Preah Vihear mountaintop lies at the cliff edge, meaning the site is on the Thai side, not Cambodia’s.