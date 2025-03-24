Pope Francis returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

The 88-year-old pope, who also made his first public appearance since February 14 before being discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital, left the facility shortly after noon.

A car carrying the pontiff was accompanied by police vehicles through Rome, making a short detour to take flowers to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, a church to which Francis has a special devotion and visits frequently.

Though the pope has returned from hospital, his doctors have said it would still take "a lot of time" for his ageing body to heal fully.

They have prescribed a further two months of rest at the Vatican and told him to avoid large or stressful meetings, leaving unclear how much activity Francis will undertake in the coming months.

Just before leaving the hospital on Sunday, Francis smiled and waved at a group of well-wishers gathered outside. He used a wheelchair, as he has done for several years.

His face looked swollen and there were bandages visible on both arms underneath his white cassock during the appearance, which lasted only a few moments.

He spoke briefly, with a feeble voice, to thank 79-year-old Carmela Vittoria Mancuso in the crowd below. Mancuso, who visited the hospital each day during the pope's treatment, had brought yellow flowers for him. She told Reuters afterwards that her heart "was bursting" when the pope noticed her.