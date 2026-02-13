PM2.5 crisis hits Bangkok hard, with Lat Krabang and Nong Chok districts worst affected

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

The Thai capital’s air quality worsened sharply, with PM2.5 levels reaching dangerous levels in Bangkok’s eastern and northern districts, particularly Nong Chok, where levels peaked at 50.6 µg/m³. Health authorities issue warnings to protect residents.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on February 13, 2026 that PM2.5 levels have surged, with the citywide average hitting 38.7 µg/m³ at 7am, above the safe threshold of 37.5 µg/m³. The worst affected areas include Nong Chok, where PM2.5 levels hit 50.6 µg/m³.


Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

  1. Nong Chok: 50.6 µg/m³
  2. Lat Krabang: 50.2 µg/m³
  3. Bang Rak: 48.2 µg/m³
  4. Khlong Sam Wa: 47.2 µg/m³
  5. Jatuchak: 46.6 µg/m³
  6. Prawet: 46 µg/m³
  7. Lak Si: 46 µg/m³
  8. Sai Mai: 45.1 µg/m³
  9. Pathum Wan: 44.2 µg/m³
  10. Bang Na: 44.1 µg/m³
  11. Wang Thong Lang: 43.9 µg/m³
  12. Bang Phlat: 43.8 µg/m³

Impacted zones: East and North Bangkok see orange-level air quality

  • North Bangkok: 37.4 – 46.6 µg/m³ (impacting health)
  • East Bangkok: 32.6 – 50.6 µg/m³ (impacting health)
  • Central Bangkok: 31.4 – 43.9 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • South Bangkok: 31.2 – 48.2 µg/m³ (impacting health)
  • North Thonburi: 32.2 – 43.8 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 29.2 – 40 µg/m³ (moderate)

 

Health advice for residents

General public:

  • Wear PM2.5 masks whenever outside
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities or exercise
  • Be aware of symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation

At-risk groups:

  • Wear PM2.5 masks at all times outdoors
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
  • Follow doctor’s advice and seek medical attention if symptoms occur

The Air Quality Index in Bangkok is worsening, and authorities are urging all residents, particularly those in affected areas, to take precautions to protect their health.

