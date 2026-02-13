PM2.5 crisis hits Bangkok hard, with Lat Krabang and Nong Chok districts worst affected

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on February 13, 2026 that PM2.5 levels have surged, with the citywide average hitting 38.7 µg/m³ at 7am, above the safe threshold of 37.5 µg/m³. The worst affected areas include Nong Chok, where PM2.5 levels hit 50.6 µg/m³.



Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 in Bangkok

Nong Chok: 50.6 µg/m³ Lat Krabang: 50.2 µg/m³ Bang Rak: 48.2 µg/m³ Khlong Sam Wa: 47.2 µg/m³ Jatuchak: 46.6 µg/m³ Prawet: 46 µg/m³ Lak Si: 46 µg/m³ Sai Mai: 45.1 µg/m³ Pathum Wan: 44.2 µg/m³ Bang Na: 44.1 µg/m³ Wang Thong Lang: 43.9 µg/m³ Bang Phlat: 43.8 µg/m³



Impacted zones: East and North Bangkok see orange-level air quality