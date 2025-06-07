Heavy rain and flash flood risk as monsoon strengthens across Thailand

The moderate monsoon trough will move south, crossing the North, Northeast, and upper Central regions into the low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon will strengthen over the Andaman Sea, lower Central, South, East, and Gulf regions of Thailand, bringing increased rainfall, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

More rains and isolated heavy showers are expected in the lower Central region, including Bangkok metropolitan area, the East, and the South. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential water accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas. Farmers are advised to protect crops from potential damage, the department added.

The strengthening winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to rise to 2-3 metres, with waves exceeding 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore for safety, the department warned.