Weather alert: Heavy rain and thundershowers expected across Thailand

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, while isolated thundershowers are likely in the South, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday. Residents in the upper regions should be cautious of heavy rainfall, with farmers advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential damage.
In the South, moderate winds will cause waves in the upper Andaman Sea to range from 1-2 metres high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thundershowers, the department said. All ships are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 32-33°C.