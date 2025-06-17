Weather alert: Heavy rain and thundershowers expected across Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C.

East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 32-33°C.