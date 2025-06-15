Heavy rain forecast for upper Thailand, thundershowers expected in the South

The forecast comes as a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
“People in upper Thailand should be cautious of heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding and runoff, particularly near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas,” the department said, adding that farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage.
The TMD also reported moderate wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, ranging from 1 to 2 metres and higher in areas with thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid such conditions.
The department also noted that Tropical Storm “WUTIP” over Guangxi, China, had weakened into a tropical depression. Travellers are advised to check weather conditions before setting off.
Today's weather forecast:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, and Phitsanulok.
Temperature: 24–26°C (min), 33–36°C (max)
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, and Nakhon Phanom.
Temperature: 23–26°C (min), 32–36°C (max)
Central: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
Temperature: 24–26°C (min), 33–35°C (max)
East: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Temperature: 24–27°C (min), 31–34°C (max)
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Temperature: 24–25°C (min), 33–35°C (max)
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang.
Temperature: 24–26°C (min), 32–35°C (max)
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers.
Temperature: 25–27°C (min), 32–35°C (max)