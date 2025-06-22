Trat’s main road flooded after three hours of heavy rain

A main road in Trat linking a ferry pier and an airport was flooded on Sunday following three hours of heavy rain early in the morning, officials said.

Highway No. 3156, or the Saen Tung–Bang Kradan Road, was inundated over a 50-metre stretch near the Klong Tha Soam Bridge in Tha Soam subdistrict, Khao Saming district. The flooding was caused by runoff from Khao Rakam mountain and another nearby mountain behind Tha Soam Airport.

Officials said the water was around 30–40 centimetres deep, rendering the section impassable for small cars and motorcycles. Larger vehicles were able to pass slowly, though the runoff current was strong.