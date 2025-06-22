Trat’s main road flooded after three hours of heavy rain

A main road in Trat linking a ferry pier and an airport was flooded on Sunday following three hours of heavy rain early in the morning, officials said.
Highway No. 3156, or the Saen Tung–Bang Kradan Road, was inundated over a 50-metre stretch near the Klong Tha Soam Bridge in Tha Soam subdistrict, Khao Saming district. The flooding was caused by runoff from Khao Rakam mountain and another nearby mountain behind Tha Soam Airport.
Officials said the water was around 30–40 centimetres deep, rendering the section impassable for small cars and motorcycles. Larger vehicles were able to pass slowly, though the runoff current was strong.
Personnel from the Tha Soam Tambon Administrative Organisation and rescuers from the Sawang Boon Chuay Lua Foundation were deployed to help direct traffic on the affected stretch, which links the Koh Chang ferry pier and Tha Soam Airport.
The flooding caused significant traffic congestion, but after the rain stopped at 10.15am, the floodwater receded by 10.45am, allowing vehicles to pass.
In a separate location, a section of the Laem Ngob–Bang Kradan Road in front of the Bang Pid Tambon Administrative Organisation office was also submerged under 10–20 centimetres of water, as rainwater was unable to drain quickly.
The Office of Natural Water Resources reported that the accumulated rainfall in Trat, measured at the Bang Pid area, reached 126 millimetres over the past 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has warned that the eastern provinces of Trat and Chanthaburi will continue to experience heavy rainfall until Monday morning.