Rain returns: TMD warns of heavy downpours in North and Northeast

Thunderstorms are likely in 60% of Bangkok and surrounding areas, with isolated heavy showers.

According to the 24-hour forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, Thailand will see a rise in rainfall due to the strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a monsoon trough sweeping across upper northern Thailand and Laos, extending into a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.

The eastern region is expected to face the heaviest rainfall. Residents in these areas are advised to be aware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Marine conditions:

Moderate winds are expected over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach 2 metres, with higher surges of over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Waves of 1–2 metres are expected in the lower Andaman and upper Gulf. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.