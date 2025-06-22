Rain returns: TMD warns of heavy downpours in North and Northeast

Thunderstorms are likely in 60% of Bangkok and surrounding areas, with isolated heavy showers.
According to the 24-hour forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, Thailand will see a rise in rainfall due to the strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a monsoon trough sweeping across upper northern Thailand and Laos, extending into a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.
The eastern region is expected to face the heaviest rainfall. Residents in these areas are advised to be aware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying zones.
Marine conditions:
Moderate winds are expected over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach 2 metres, with higher surges of over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Waves of 1–2 metres are expected in the lower Andaman and upper Gulf. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
TMD's weather forecast for Thailand from 6am, June 22 to 6am, June 23.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
Isolated heavy rain
Low: 26–28°C | High: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern region
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area
Heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Low: 23–26°C | High: 31–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern region
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area
Heavy rain is expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, and Nakhon Ratchasima
Low: 23–26°C | High: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central region
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
Isolated heavy rain is expected in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon
Low: 24–26°C | High: 32–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern region
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
Low: 23–27°C | High: 29–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Waves 1–2 metres high; more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern region (east coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area
Heavy rain is expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat
Low: 23–25°C | High: 32–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Waves around 1 metre near the shore; 1–2 metres offshore; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern region (west coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area
Heavy rain is expected in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun
Low: 23–25°C | High: 28–32°C
From Phuket northwards: southwesterly winds at 20–35 km/h, waves up to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms
From Krabi southwards: southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms