Yodchanan declares readiness to be Thailand's 33rd PM

On the night of February 6, 2026, at Thep Hasadin Stadium in Pathum Wan, the Pheu Thai Party held a grand rally under the campaign slogan “Yodchanan Can Do It, Making Thailand Great.” Yodchanan Wongsawat, the party's Prime Ministerial candidate, delivered a speech declaring his readiness to serve as Thailand’s 33rd Prime Minister. He emphasised his dedication to understanding the issues that affect the people of Thailand and his unwavering commitment to solving them.
In 2008, Yodchanan began his journey towards fighting for Thailand’s technological sovereignty. He recalled asking why Thailand had no indigenous technology or advanced medical tools. He wondered why the country lacked proper equipment to treat Thai people and why people with disabilities were not receiving equal care. Over the past 17 years, Yodchanan proved that with the right support, Thailand could achieve technological independence and become a global leader. “If we have the right backing, Thai people can do anything. We are not inferior to anyone, and we must go further,” he stated.
In 2015, he entered the political arena with a strong focus on providing the Thai people with the benefits of innovations created by their fellow citizens. However, he soon realised that the country’s issues were deeper than he had anticipated. While people were asking about the future, many still struggled to afford their next meal. As of that year, 3.4 million Thai people had incomes of less than 3,000 baht per month. Many others were bedridden and unable to work. Yodchanan reflected on the stark inequality between children in urban areas and those in rural regions, especially in healthcare and education. He also saw how many families had been devastated by the issue of drug addiction.
In 2026, Yodchanan was given another chance, and he expressed his determination to transform the hopes and dreams of the Thai people into reality. He spoke emotionally of the people who had inspired him, including elderly citizens who had survived due to the 30-baht healthcare scheme and those whose families were saved from the drug epidemic through Pheu Thai’s anti-drug policies. “These tears, these struggles of the Red Shirt supporters, show me that they’ve always stood by me, no matter what,” he shared, highlighting the unwavering support from his political base.
Yodchanan went on to outline his vision for Thailand’s future. He promised to lift the country’s informal economy into the formal sector and ensure that Thailand would stand tall on the global stage with cutting-edge science and technology. He vowed to solve the national debt issue and support vulnerable groups because, as he pointed out, they are all part of the Thai population. Yodchanan emphasised that his administration would focus on expanding the agricultural sector, raising the value of the tourism industry, and enhancing the country's healthcare, culture, and financial infrastructure. “We will build a robust infrastructure in all sectors. We will manage water resources and disaster preparedness efficiently,” he promised.
He also pledged to eradicate corruption by introducing a digital government backed by data science, ensuring fairness and transparency. “Thailand must remain a democracy with the King as the head of state,” Yodchanan stated firmly.
On February 8, he called for the Thai people to give Pheu Thai another opportunity to lead the country, promising to bring Thailand into a new era of greatness. “I, Yodchanan, am ready to be the 33rd Prime Minister of Thailand, to make this country great and turn dreams into reality,” he concluded.