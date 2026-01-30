Isan: 'Red vs Blue' battle, 133 seats at stake for Pheu Thai

The Isan region, which holds 133 seats in the upcoming election, is a key battlefield where Pheu Thai must fight hard to retain its long-standing position as the dominant party. Pheu Thai faces stiff competition from Bhumjaithai, which has been gaining ground.



According to a "Nation Poll" survey, Pheu Thai risks losing its long-held dominance in Isan for the first time since 2001, with Bhumjaithai leading by a narrow margin in terms of public support. The survey suggests that Pheu Thai must employ a full-force strategy to secure its position, especially by leveraging the popularity of its prime ministerial candidate, Yothachana Wong Sawat, and deploying a strong final push in the last stretch of the campaign.

The survey, conducted from January 23-26, 2026, focused on various communities in Isan, both within and outside municipal areas, and included 10,890 samples nationwide. The results show that Bhumjaithai is currently leading with 28.58% support in Isan, followed by Pheu Thai at 25.81%. The survey also revealed a higher preference for Bhumjaithai in the regional parliamentary vote, with Bhumjaithai at 31.06% and Pheu Thai at 23.33%.

This marks a significant shift in the region, where Pheu Thai, which has dominated Isan for decades, is now being challenged by Bhumjaithai. The rise of Bhumjaithai reflects the growing influence of nationalist sentiments in Isan, where the party has been rallying support with fresh political figures, including commerce minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who has been working hard to appeal to the conservative wing of the electorate.