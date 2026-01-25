Vote People’s Party to part with old politics: Natthaphong

People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Sunday urged voters to back his party as a rejection of what he called “old politics”, saying the election is a choice between the past and the future.
Natthaphong spoke to reporters ahead of a campaign speech at Samyan Mitrtown, where he called on the public to help “make new history” for Thai politics and to focus on the future.
He said voters must decide between old-style politics and a future-focused politics that would deliver better governance for the next generation, urging those who want change to vote for the People’s Party.
Natthaphong said that in the final phase of campaigning, the party will continue holding rallies while also sending out eight campaign caravans to cover provinces nationwide.
He said he was confident the party would secure a mandate strong enough to form a government, adding that if it falls short of an outright majority, it must still lead the second-largest party by around 30–40 seats to prevent an alternative coalition from forming.
Asked about conservative calls for voters to align behind a single direction, Natthaphong urged people to vote strategically for a People’s Party-led government, arguing that voters who want to move on from past politics should back his party decisively.
Natthaphong pointed to policies the party wants to pursue, including ending conscription, drafting a new constitution, strengthening anti-corruption enforcement, and increasing transparency in the Social Security Fund.
He also raised concerns about potential delays in transporting overseas ballots, urging the Election Commission to set clear rules to prevent voters from losing their rights, and to avoid repeats of past problems with ballots arriving too late for counting.