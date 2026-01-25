Vote People’s Party to part with old politics: Natthaphong

People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Sunday urged voters to back his party as a rejection of what he called “old politics”, saying the election is a choice between the past and the future.

Rally at Siam Square

Natthaphong spoke to reporters ahead of a campaign speech at Samyan Mitrtown, where he called on the public to help “make new history” for Thai politics and to focus on the future.

“Two choices”: past politics or future politics

He said voters must decide between old-style politics and a future-focused politics that would deliver better governance for the next generation, urging those who want change to vote for the People’s Party.