Flash floods hit Chiang Rai as heavy rain triggers mass evacuations and severe crop damage

Chiang Rai province is grappling with severe flooding following continuous heavy rainfall overnight on Thursday, extending into the morning of Friday. The torrential downpours caused flash floods and mountain runoff across several districts, with Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai being the hardest hit.

Large volumes of rainwater flowed rapidly from surrounding mountains into low-lying areas, causing sudden surges in water levels and widespread inundation. Residents were forced to urgently evacuate and move belongings to higher ground. In many areas, floodwaters reached waist height, with powerful currents damaging property and sweeping away possessions.

Agricultural land — including orchards and farmland that provide livelihoods for local communities — has been severely affected, with vast areas submerged under water.