Flash floods hit Chiang Rai as heavy rain triggers mass evacuations and severe crop damage

Chiang Rai province is grappling with severe flooding following continuous heavy rainfall overnight on Thursday, extending into the morning of Friday. The torrential downpours caused flash floods and mountain runoff across several districts, with Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chai being the hardest hit.
Large volumes of rainwater flowed rapidly from surrounding mountains into low-lying areas, causing sudden surges in water levels and widespread inundation. Residents were forced to urgently evacuate and move belongings to higher ground. In many areas, floodwaters reached waist height, with powerful currents damaging property and sweeping away possessions.
Agricultural land — including orchards and farmland that provide livelihoods for local communities — has been severely affected, with vast areas submerged under water.
In response to the emergency, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in coordination with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, issued emergency alerts via cell broadcast warning of potential flash floods and runoff in Mae Pao and Tat Khwan subdistricts in Phaya Mengrai.
Residents in flood-prone areas were urged to relocate valuables and assist vulnerable groups, including the elderly and bedridden patients, while closely monitoring official updates from local authorities.
Emergency assistance can be requested via the Line app at Line ID @1784DDPM or by contacting the 24-hour disaster hotline 1784.