52 governors ordered to stay on flood alert as troops battle Chiang Rai flooding

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed governors of 52 provinces to remain on high alert for possible flooding, while directing the Interior Minister to expedite relief efforts in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.
Jirayu said the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall until Tuesday, affecting the 52 provinces, including Chiang Rai. In response, governors have been told to monitor flood risks closely and provide swift assistance to those affected.
The Prime Minister has also urged the public to follow government announcements closely to ensure timely responses to any emergency situations. Early warnings, she noted, are crucial for protecting lives and property.
Following the overflow of the Sai River early Saturday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn instructed Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to provide urgent assistance to affected communities in Mae Sai district.
Jirayu said that engineering corps troops have been deployed to assist the Chiang Rai provincial administration in building a permanent flood embankment along the Sai River.
At the same time, temporary barriers have been erected around flood-hit communities, and floodwaters are being actively drained from affected areas.
The permanent embankment is expected to be completed by next month, significantly improving the district’s flood prevention capabilities, Jirayu said.
As part of broader flood mitigation efforts, the Chiang Rai provincial administration has already installed six water pumps, with plans to install more.
Authorities in Mae Sai have also prepared evacuation shelters in case the flooding worsens, ensuring residents have a safe place to relocate if necessary, the spokesman added.