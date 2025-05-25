52 governors ordered to stay on flood alert as troops battle Chiang Rai flooding

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed governors of 52 provinces to remain on high alert for possible flooding, while directing the Interior Minister to expedite relief efforts in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

Jirayu said the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall until Tuesday, affecting the 52 provinces, including Chiang Rai. In response, governors have been told to monitor flood risks closely and provide swift assistance to those affected.

Citizens Urged to Follow Official Updates

The Prime Minister has also urged the public to follow government announcements closely to ensure timely responses to any emergency situations. Early warnings, she noted, are crucial for protecting lives and property.