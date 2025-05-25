52 governors ordered to stay on flood alert as troops battle Chiang Rai flooding

SUNDAY, MAY 25, 2025

PM orders 52 governors to stay flood alert; troops deployed in Mae Sai to build embankments and assist flood-hit Chiang Rai communities.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed governors of 52 provinces to remain on high alert for possible flooding, while directing the Interior Minister to expedite relief efforts in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

Jirayu said the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall until Tuesday, affecting the 52 provinces, including Chiang Rai. In response, governors have been told to monitor flood risks closely and provide swift assistance to those affected.

Citizens Urged to Follow Official Updates

The Prime Minister has also urged the public to follow government announcements closely to ensure timely responses to any emergency situations. Early warnings, she noted, are crucial for protecting lives and property.

Troops Deployed to Build Flood Barriers in Mae Sai

Following the overflow of the Sai River early Saturday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn instructed Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to provide urgent assistance to affected communities in Mae Sai district.

Jirayu said that engineering corps troops have been deployed to assist the Chiang Rai provincial administration in building a permanent flood embankment along the Sai River.

At the same time, temporary barriers have been erected around flood-hit communities, and floodwaters are being actively drained from affected areas.

Permanent Embankment to Boost Flood Defences by Next Month

The permanent embankment is expected to be completed by next month, significantly improving the district’s flood prevention capabilities, Jirayu said.

As part of broader flood mitigation efforts, the Chiang Rai provincial administration has already installed six water pumps, with plans to install more.

Evacuation Shelters Ready in Case of Severe Flooding

Authorities in Mae Sai have also prepared evacuation shelters in case the flooding worsens, ensuring residents have a safe place to relocate if necessary, the spokesman added.
 

