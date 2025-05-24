Residents evacuate as downpour causes flooding in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

Officials said that the flooding, particularly under the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, occurred after the water breached the embankment, which had been temporarily reinforced with large sacks. This led to the flooding of several communities along the Sai River, an area that had also been severely affected by floods last year.

As of 6:00 AM, the water levels remained high, with the possibility of further rising due to continued heavy rainfall in Myanmar’s upstream areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Initial reports revealed that affected communities include those in Moo 1 of Wing Phang Kham Subdistrict, as well as those in Moo 7 and Moo 10 of Mae Sai Subdistrict.

Since the morning of Saturday, military units have been deployed to reinforce the embankments in Ko Sai Village to reduce flooding in the central Mae Sai area. Local authorities, along with the military and other agencies, are working to clear debris from the bridge and evacuate residents. The First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge has been temporarily closed to facilitate the clearing of debris and improve water flow.