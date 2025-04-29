Flash flooding hits Mae Sai, Chiang Rai amid continuous heavy rain

Residents began evacuating and moving belongings to higher ground earlier this morning, fearing a repeat of the devastating floods of 2024.
At 1:00 PM today (April 29), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that the flood situation in Mae Sai was becoming increasingly concerning due to continuous rainfall since the morning.
According to the Facebook page “Hug Mae Sai,” several roads in Mai Lung Khon village are submerged. While water levels are not yet severe, parts of the community’s streets and alleys are inundated, with some areas experiencing widespread surface flooding under ongoing rainfall.
The situation has worsened around Bridge 1, which connects Mae Sai district to Tachileik, Myanmar. Flooding has now affected both sides of the border, with water spilling into riverside communities in Mae Sai in particular.
In Ko Sai subdistrict, water has overflowed riverbanks and entered nearby neighborhoods, prompting more residents to evacuate and move their belongings to higher ground. Many fear a recurrence of the 2024 flood disaster.
Local officials are closely monitoring the situation and preparing emergency measures in case water levels continue to rise.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday that summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain are possible in parts of the North and upper Northeast regions. It urged residents in affected areas to avoid outdoor activities during storms and to stay away from large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock.