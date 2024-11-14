Kodindy music festival to raise funds for Mae Sai flood victims

This year’s event, themed “Busking to Help Mae Sai”, aims to raise funds and awareness for the flood-stricken areas in the northern province of Mae Sai.

The festival will be held on Fortune Street on the 1st floor in front of Fortune Town from 2pm to 11pm. Attendees can expect performances from a lineup of talented indie artists, including Mai Siplor, Pla Kung (Magenta Band), and Ball, Tor - Mad Pack It. Additionally, renowned graffiti artist Pakorn Thananon will be creating live art installations.

Burintorn Saelaw, co-founder of the Kodindy Music Festival, and Visanu Srithawongse, chairman of the Social Power Network Foundation, will be joining forces to organise this year’s event.

The festival has been a platform for up-and-coming artists for over 20 years, providing a space for them to showcase their talent and connect with music lovers.

Kodindy’s commitment to social responsibility is evident in its choice of this year’s theme. By using music as a tool to raise funds and donations, the festival hopes to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods.

The event organisers are encouraging attendees to bring essential items such as food, clothing, and medical supplies to donate to the flood victims.

For more information, follow the Kodindy Charity Music Festival on social media.



