Mae Sai district flooded again as Sai River breaks its banks

Residents of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, recovering from a massive flood early last month, were inundated again on Thursday morning when the Sai River broke its bank.

Local authorities said the river broke its banks at around 9am near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, which links Mae Sai with Tachilek across the border.

The border town of Mae Sai was hit by runoffs on September 11 caused by heavy rains over a mountain range in Myanmar where the Sai River originates.

Volunteers and officials, mostly soldiers, saw all the work they had done cleaning up after the earlier flood undone when the river began overflowing on Thursday morning.