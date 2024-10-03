Mae Sai district flooded again as Sai River breaks its banks

Residents of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, recovering from a massive flood early last month, were inundated again on Thursday morning when the Sai River broke its bank.
Local authorities said the river broke its banks at around 9am near the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, which links Mae Sai with Tachilek across the border.
The border town of Mae Sai was hit by runoffs on September 11 caused by heavy rains over a mountain range in Myanmar where the Sai River originates.
Volunteers and officials, mostly soldiers, saw all the work they had done cleaning up after the earlier flood undone when the river began overflowing on Thursday morning.
Local officials said heavy overnight rain made the river’s current stronger and it began breaking the flood levees in several villages around the river in the morning.
Affected villages include Ban Koh Sai, Ban Mai Lung Khon, Ban Kor Sang and Ban Pham Kwai.
The authorities warned local residents as well as volunteers and officials clearing the area to shift to higher ground until water levels subside.