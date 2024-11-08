Sai River breaks banks, flooding Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai again

Locals in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district were thrown into panic again on Friday morning when the Sai River breached its banks due to heavy rain. The district has only just recovered from massive flooding early last month.
On Friday, rising river levels inundated the Sai Lom Joy Market and nearby communities, especially those close to the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.
While areas near Mai Lung Khon Market have yet to be flooded, local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that floods in Suphanburi and Ayutthaya provinces continue to affect 21,994 households. Of these, 7,951 households are based in four districts of Suphanburi province, while another 14,043 households are in eight districts of Ayutthaya.
Though floods in both provinces have started receding, department staff have been deployed to help drain the water and ease the suffering of local residents.