Sai River breaks banks, flooding Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai again

On Friday, rising river levels inundated the Sai Lom Joy Market and nearby communities, especially those close to the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

While areas near Mai Lung Khon Market have yet to be flooded, local authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that floods in Suphanburi and Ayutthaya provinces continue to affect 21,994 households. Of these, 7,951 households are based in four districts of Suphanburi province, while another 14,043 households are in eight districts of Ayutthaya.