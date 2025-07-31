EOD police teams check 24 artillery shell craters in Ubon Ratchathani

Teams of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) police and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration inspected 24 shell craters in three villages in Ubon Ratchathani on Wednesday and Thursday.

The EOD teams, assisted by officials from Nam Yeun district, examined the craters in the villages of Tambon Dome Pradit and Tambon Wichian after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to cease fire.

The Interior Ministry ordered the inspection of the craters to ensure the safety of villagers returning home after the cessation of fighting.

The 24 craters were caused by artillery shelling from July 24 to 28 by Cambodian troops.