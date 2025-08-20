ASEAN IOT observes civilian damages from Cambodian shelling in Surin

Military officers from the Directorate of Joint Intelligence led members of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) to visit Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin to witness damages at hospitals and civilian houses caused by Cambodian shelling late last month.

The directorate, under the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters, led military attaches from Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam to visit Phanom Dong Rak hospital and other areas damaged by rockets and artillery shells fired by Cambodian troops.

They were shown houses damaged by the shelling and livestock ranches where farm animals were killed. The defence attaches were also led to visit shelters where villagers had taken refuge for over two weeks.