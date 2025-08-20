ASEAN IOT observes civilian damages from Cambodian shelling in Surin

Military officers from the Directorate of Joint Intelligence led members of the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) to visit Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin to witness damages at hospitals and civilian houses caused by Cambodian shelling late last month.
The directorate, under the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters, led military attaches from Brunei, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam to visit Phanom Dong Rak hospital and other areas damaged by rockets and artillery shells fired by Cambodian troops.
They were shown houses damaged by the shelling and livestock ranches where farm animals were killed. The defence attaches were also led to visit shelters where villagers had taken refuge for over two weeks.
The team was shown a large hole in front of the hospital's national pole caused by a BM-21 rocket. The defence attaches were also led to see a bunker used by hospital staff on July 24.
The team was also shown the patient building and living quarters for hospital staff, which were severely damaged by shrapnel from exploding rockets.
Officers from the directorate also explained to the team that doctors and nurses present when the hospital was attacked had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and needed counselling.
Malaysia's Defence Attaché to Thailand, Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa, who headed the IOT team, thanked the Royal Thai Armed Forces for allowing the team to observe the damages at the sites.
He admitted that the damages were beyond expectations but stated that the team would not make a decision as to which side was right or wrong. He added that the team would further visit other important sites later, apart from Phanom Dong Rak hospital.