On September 23, Cataleya Phatoomros, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a High-Level Panel Discussion on Tackling Organised Crime through International Cooperation and Innovation at the Belgian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. The event took place on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA). The key objectives of the meeting included:
Phatoomros emphasised Thailand’s dedication to tackling online fraud through various initiatives and its collaboration with countries and international organisations. Thailand has actively targeted scam centres in neighbouring countries and repatriated victims. Furthermore, Thailand leads the ASEAN Working Group on Anti-Online Scams, an initiative that supports regional cooperation to combat digital fraud.
According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), online fraud in Southeast Asia causes economic losses of $18 billion to $37 billion annually. Organised crime groups use advanced technologies to deceive victims, with severe implications for security, the economy, and society.
Phatoomros highlighted that Thailand is home to several UN agencies, including UNODC, and has maintained continuous cooperation with foreign agencies in the fight against cybercrime. Last year, UNODC executives visited Thailand and toured the AOC Centre, which tackles online fraud under the Royal Thai Police. The officials praised Thailand’s efforts to combat crime.
The Deputy Director-General concluded that the meeting underscored the importance of international cooperation and collaboration across sectors. This parallel event at the UNGA reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to addressing transnational crime seriously and effectively.