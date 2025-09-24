Thailand stresses international cooperation in tackling transnational crime at UNGA side event

Thailand highlights efforts to combat online fraud and transnational crime, calling for stronger international cooperation at UNGA side event in New York.

On September 23, Cataleya Phatoomros, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a High-Level Panel Discussion on Tackling Organised Crime through International Cooperation and Innovation at the Belgian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. The event took place on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA). The key objectives of the meeting included:

  1. Raising awareness of the impact of organised crime and transnational crime
  2. Promoting dialogue between governments, international organisations, and the private sector to improve data exchange and cooperation
  3. Creating momentum ahead of the 15th UN Crime Congress in April 2026 in Abu Dhabi
  4. Reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, extortion, arms trade, and online fraud

Phatoomros emphasised Thailand’s dedication to tackling online fraud through various initiatives and its collaboration with countries and international organisations. Thailand has actively targeted scam centres in neighbouring countries and repatriated victims. Furthermore, Thailand leads the ASEAN Working Group on Anti-Online Scams, an initiative that supports regional cooperation to combat digital fraud.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), online fraud in Southeast Asia causes economic losses of $18 billion to $37 billion annually. Organised crime groups use advanced technologies to deceive victims, with severe implications for security, the economy, and society.

Phatoomros highlighted that Thailand is home to several UN agencies, including UNODC, and has maintained continuous cooperation with foreign agencies in the fight against cybercrime. Last year, UNODC executives visited Thailand and toured the AOC Centre, which tackles online fraud under the Royal Thai Police. The officials praised Thailand’s efforts to combat crime.

The Deputy Director-General concluded that the meeting underscored the importance of international cooperation and collaboration across sectors. This parallel event at the UNGA reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to addressing transnational crime seriously and effectively.

