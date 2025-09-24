Thailand stresses international cooperation in tackling transnational crime at UNGA side event

On September 23, Cataleya Phatoomros, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in a High-Level Panel Discussion on Tackling Organised Crime through International Cooperation and Innovation at the Belgian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. The event took place on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA). The key objectives of the meeting included:

Raising awareness of the impact of organised crime and transnational crime Promoting dialogue between governments, international organisations, and the private sector to improve data exchange and cooperation Creating momentum ahead of the 15th UN Crime Congress in April 2026 in Abu Dhabi Reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, extortion, arms trade, and online fraud

Phatoomros emphasised Thailand’s dedication to tackling online fraud through various initiatives and its collaboration with countries and international organisations. Thailand has actively targeted scam centres in neighbouring countries and repatriated victims. Furthermore, Thailand leads the ASEAN Working Group on Anti-Online Scams, an initiative that supports regional cooperation to combat digital fraud.