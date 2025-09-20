Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand share strategies to combat digital financial crime

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Friday hosted BOT Symposium 2025 under the theme “Towards Safer and More Inclusive Digital Finance”, providing a platform to discuss increasingly complex threats in digital finance. Representatives from central banks and financial regulators in the region participated, including Nancy Chau (Hong Kong Monetary Authority), Wenhua Chew (Monetary Authority of Singapore), Nor Halimaton Sa’adiah Abdul Halim (Bank Negara Malaysia), and Oramon Janthapan, Senior Director at the BOT.

Nancy Chau highlighted that the financial system faces new forms of attack akin to a cyber arms race. Regulators must strengthen the financial ecosystem through detection, intervention, and fund recovery, supported by legislative adjustments allowing banks to share customer data via the Bank Information Sharing platform. AI is being applied to monitor suspicious transactions, alongside public awareness campaigns targeting all age groups.

Wenhua Chew reported that scams remain severe, especially voluntary fund transfer fraud, which surged nearly 200% in the first half of 2025, causing losses exceeding SGD 126 million. Singapore has adopted integrated measures covering prevention, detection, law enforcement, fund recovery, and public awareness, emphasising that digital payment convenience must go hand-in-hand with security.