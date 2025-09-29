Thai Minister Slams Cambodia for UNGA 'Contradiction'

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has publicly criticised Cambodia following his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking on 29 September 2025, Sihasak revealed that his statement was necessary because Cambodia's presentation "was acting contrary to what it had said."

He stated that Cambodia had been "presenting only one side of the information, attempting to gain an advantage," despite a prior agreement to look forward and act sincerely on agreed-upon terms.

"The statement Cambodia made contradicted what had been discussed," the Minister asserted. "Therefore, it was necessary to clarify the facts."

Sihasak noted that the international community, including both Malaysia and the United States, had urged both nations to hold direct talks.

He expressed confidence that his address had helped the international community to better understand Thailand's position.