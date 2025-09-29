Thai Minister Slams Cambodia for UNGA 'Contradiction'

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has publicly criticised Cambodia following his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Speaking on 29 September 2025, Sihasak revealed that his statement was necessary because Cambodia's presentation "was acting contrary to what it had said."
He stated that Cambodia had been "presenting only one side of the information, attempting to gain an advantage," despite a prior agreement to look forward and act sincerely on agreed-upon terms.
"The statement Cambodia made contradicted what had been discussed," the Minister asserted. "Therefore, it was necessary to clarify the facts."
Sihasak noted that the international community, including both Malaysia and the United States, had urged both nations to hold direct talks.
He expressed confidence that his address had helped the international community to better understand Thailand's position.
When questioned about the tense situation on the Thai-Cambodian border, the Minister acknowledged his concern but stated that he needed to consult with the Prime Minister before announcing the next steps.
He confirmed that he has not yet spoken with Cambodian representatives since his UNGA appearance, but remains ready for talks.
"There must be sincerity," Sihasak stressed. "Thailand is not closing the door to dialogue."
He presented a clear choice: either the situation will lead to "more conflict and loss," or the two nations will engage in talks to secure "safety and peace."
Sihasak reiterated that the matter should be resolved within a bilateral framework, dismissing the need for international intervention.
He warned that taking the issue to an international stage by "unilaterally distorting the facts" would not help resolve the situation.
Looking ahead, the Foreign Minister indicated that the path over the next four months "depends on Cambodia," as Thailand's position is clear: "We want to walk the path of peace, but we can't do so yet."