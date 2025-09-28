Thai FM joins four-party talks on border tensions at UNGA sidelines

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that on September 26, 2025, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow took part in a four-party discussion between the United States, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia, held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting was convened at the suggestion of the United States in an effort to foster a constructive atmosphere for the peaceful resolution of Thai–Cambodian border issues.
According to the ministry, the talks were informal and carried no binding commitments or conditions. They provided an opportunity for all parties to share views on how best to reduce tensions and ensure strict compliance with the ceasefire agreement.
Thailand viewed the meeting as a test of sincerity in addressing the dispute, with its primary objective being the security and stability of the Thai–Cambodian border, as well as greater clarity on the way forward.