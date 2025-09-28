Thai foreign minister warns UNGA of Cambodian provocations

Sihasak, who assumed office only days earlier, said Thailand remained determined to play a constructive role in strengthening the UN’s role in delivering peace, development and human rights. He noted that the world faced critical challenges ranging from armed conflicts to climate change, adding that “the UN must evolve with the changing times.”

On regional issues, Sihasak underlined Thailand’s humanitarian record, citing the country’s clearance of 99% of mine-contaminated areas and its continued support for displaced persons from Myanmar. He also stressed ASEAN’s importance as a building block for global peace and stability.

Turning to Cambodia, however, his tone hardened. He said he had been compelled to revise his speech after what he described as “distorted” remarks by his Cambodian counterpart earlier in the debate. “We know who the real victims are: Thai soldiers who have lost their legs from landmines, children whose schools were shelled, and innocent civilians attacked by Cambodian rocket fire,” Sihasak told the Assembly.

He accused Cambodia of deliberately escalating border disputes and internationalising the conflict, claiming that Cambodian troops had repeatedly fired across the frontier and sent surveillance drones into Thai territory since September 23, in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in Putrajaya, Malaysia. He said the latest incident occurred on Saturday.