Thai foreign minister warns UNGA of Cambodian provocations

Sihasak, who assumed office only days earlier, said Thailand remained determined to play a constructive role in strengthening the UN’s role in delivering peace, development and human rights. He noted that the world faced critical challenges ranging from armed conflicts to climate change, adding that “the UN must evolve with the changing times.”
On regional issues, Sihasak underlined Thailand’s humanitarian record, citing the country’s clearance of 99% of mine-contaminated areas and its continued support for displaced persons from Myanmar. He also stressed ASEAN’s importance as a building block for global peace and stability.
Turning to Cambodia, however, his tone hardened. He said he had been compelled to revise his speech after what he described as “distorted” remarks by his Cambodian counterpart earlier in the debate. “We know who the real victims are: Thai soldiers who have lost their legs from landmines, children whose schools were shelled, and innocent civilians attacked by Cambodian rocket fire,” Sihasak told the Assembly.
He accused Cambodia of deliberately escalating border disputes and internationalising the conflict, claiming that Cambodian troops had repeatedly fired across the frontier and sent surveillance drones into Thai territory since September 23, in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in Putrajaya, Malaysia. He said the latest incident occurred on Saturday.
While acknowledging that the ceasefire remained “fragile,” Sihasak insisted that peace required “commitment and sincere actions from both sides.” He emphasised that Thailand had previously helped rebuild Cambodia after the 1991 Paris Peace Agreements and argued that both nations’ peace and prosperity were “closely intertwined.”
“The villages referred to by my Cambodian colleague are in Thai territory, full stop,” he declared, accusing Phnom Penh of ignoring repeated Thai protests against encroachment.
Despite the sharp rebuke, Sihasak reiterated that Thailand aspired to a “peaceful, just, and inclusive world” and stood ready to work with the international community to strengthen multilateralism under the UN framework.
“Thailand chooses the path of peace because we believe that the people of both countries deserve no less. But we question whether it is Cambodia’s true intention to join us in the pursuit of peace,” Sihasak said during his address to the 80th Session of the General Assembly in New York.
He underscored that dialogue, trust and good faith were “the way forward” and reaffirmed Thailand’s determination to engage constructively within ASEAN and with major powers to ensure regional peace and prosperity.
As a newly elected member of the UN Human Rights Council (2025–2027) and Chair of the UNGA’s Third Committee, Sihasak highlighted Thailand’s commitment to advancing human rights, including equal participation for women and girls, rights for people with disabilities, and universal health care. He also promoted Thailand’s achievements in public health, citing its Universal Health Coverage scheme and village health volunteers as models of inclusive development.
Linking peace and rights to economic development, Sihasak warned against rising protectionism, calling instead for open and fair trade. He said Thailand’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy remained a guiding principle, balancing growth with resilience and environmental sustainability.
On climate change, he stressed the urgency of global action, noting that those most affected must receive greater support. “Without stronger support for those most affected, we will fail both our people and our planet,” he said.
Sihasak also urged reforms to make the UN more representative and accountable, particularly the Security Council, and backed the UN80 initiative to reconnect the organisation with the people it serves. He emphasised ASEAN’s centrality as a regional anchor for peace and said the upcoming 15th ASEAN–UN Summit would showcase practical cooperation.
He concluded by stressing the role of youth in shaping the future, noting Thailand had included youth delegates in its UNGA mission. “In its 80th year, the United Nations must live up to its very name – Nations that stand United. The lesson of eighty years is clear: we are strongest when we stand as One Community, bound by One Dedication, and united in shaping One Future for All,” he declared.