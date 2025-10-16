DSI Confirms 'Ben Smith' Has No Criminal Record with the Agency

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has formally confirmed that a foreign national, Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as 'Ben Smith', has no history of being accused or prosecuted by the agency.

The clarification was issued via an urgent letter (Reference No. ยธ 0816/3530 dated 9th October 2568) signed by Pol Lt Col Surawut Rangsai, Deputy Director-General of the DSI (acting on behalf of the Director-General).

The letter was sent to Thanadol Suwannarit, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Thanadol had acted as the authorised representative for Benjamin Mauerberger (the aggrieved party) to submit a request on 8th October 2568, asking the DSI to conduct a public data check and clarify the facts.

Specifically, the request asked the DSI to verify, and confirm in writing whether the individual had ever been accused or faced legal action by the department.

Following the check, the DSI’s letter stated that a search of its fingerprint database and its arrest warrant database revealed no record of Benjamin Mauerberger or Ben Smith.