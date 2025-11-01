AMLO seizes 350 million baht in scam-linked assets tied to Phat Suphapha network

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced on Friday that it has ordered the seizure and freezing of assets worth approximately 350 million baht connected to an ongoing investigation into a major transnational call-centre scam network involving Taweesak Sujaritwattananont and his alleged accomplices.

The seized assets include condominium units, land plots, and bank deposits, totalling 11 items.

AMLO spokesman Witthaya Nititham stated that the move followed a government-directed investigation into multiple related fraud cases. Financial traces revealed extensive money flows linked to Chinese nationals holding Cambodian passports, and substantial sums were found in several Thai bank accounts.

Authorities further discovered financial connections with Phat Suphapha, also known as Ly Yong Phat, a Sino-Cambodian senator and businessman, as well as his associates and family members. Ly Yong Phat’s Thai citizenship had already been revoked by the Thai authorities.

This marks the fourth round of asset seizures related to the case since 2017, bringing the total processed amount to about 300 million baht to date. The Civil Court has ordered that the confiscated assets be returned or compensated to 559 victims. AMLO is currently processing the restitution.

The office is now preparing to file money-laundering charges against Taweesak and his accomplices and will continue measures to protect victims’ rights, ensuring that seized or frozen assets are returned to those affected.