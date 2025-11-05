Trump 2.0 Anniversary: EVs, Bitcoin, Stocks Hit New Highs Amid Volatile Bonds and Currencies

However, Tesla’s momentum slowed after Musk launched the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s administration in January, which led to changing consumer loyalty. The CEO’s overt political involvement displeased customers, causing Tesla’s vehicle deliveries to fall for two consecutive quarters. Tesla’s stock hit its lowest point in April but began recovering after public tensions between Musk and Trump escalated and ended in a breakup in late November.

Despite these fluctuations, Tesla, the world’s most valuable car manufacturer, continues to outperform older competitors like GM, Ford, and Stellantis.

Bond Yields Surge: Concerns Over Trump’s Borrowing

Since Trump’s election, bond yields have surged across major economies, reflecting investor concerns about the increased borrowing by the government and the sustainability of fiscal policy. The key concern among US bond investors is the potential costs of Trump’s proposed tax cuts, particularly the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which is expected to increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

Despite concerns over the deficit, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts and controlled inflation have kept 30-year US bond yields rising by 0.14% to 4.66% since November 2024. Meanwhile, other countries have seen even more significant increases in bond yields, particularly Japan, where 30-year bond yields surged by nearly 0.85%, and European markets such as France and Germany, which saw 30-year bond yields rise by 0.62% and 0.59%, respectively, as of November 5, 2025.

Trump’s Tariffs: Addressing the Trade Deficit?

Trump’s focus on the US trade deficit has led to policies aimed at countering what he believes is "cheating" by allied nations. Trump insists that tariffs are the only way to resolve this issue, and while these measures have increased business costs and complicated business planning, there is evidence suggesting they may be reducing the trade deficit. Recent data shows the US trade deficit dropped to its lowest in two years at $60.2 billion in June, and the trade deficit with China has decreased by 70% over the past five months, reaching its lowest point in over 21 years.

Despite the volatility created by Trump’s unpredictable policies, investors have learned to navigate these uncertainties. Particularly, the TACO strategy—“Trump Always Chickens Out”—has emerged, where investors anticipate Trump’s initial aggressive threats but expect him to back down and ease tensions later.