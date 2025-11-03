Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Strikes Deal on Economic and Trade Relations with China

REBALANCING TRADE WITH CHINA: This week in the Republic of Korea, President Donald J. Trump reached a trade and economic deal with President Xi Jinping of China—a massive victory that safeguards U.S. economic strength and national security while putting American workers, farmers, and families first.

This historic agreement includes Chinese commitments to: Halt the flow of precursors used to make fentanyl into the United States. Effectively eliminate China’s current and proposed export controls on rare earth elements and other critical minerals. End Chinese retaliation against U.S. semiconductor manufacturers and other major U.S. companies. Open China’s market to U.S. soybeans and other agricultural exports.

