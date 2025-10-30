Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after 'amazing' Xi meeting

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct 30 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had agreed to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports to 47% from 57%, following a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea. The meeting, their first since 2019, was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and marked the culmination of Trump’s whirlwind Asia trip.

Trump described the talks as “amazing,” telling reporters aboard Air Force One that China had agreed to resume purchasing U.S. soybeans, continue exporting rare earth materials, and intensify efforts to combat the illicit trade of fentanyl. The reduction of tariffs is part of a broader framework aimed at avoiding 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and deferring China’s export curbs on rare earths—a critical sector that China dominates.

Trump’s remarks came as global stock markets reacted with volatility. While major Asian indexes and European futures swung between gains and losses, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped from a 10-year high. U.S. soybean futures also weakened, reflecting the mixed market reaction to the trade deal.