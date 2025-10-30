APEC CEO Summit opens amid calls for cooperation, resilience

In his opening remarks, SK Group Chief Chey Tae-won, who chairs the APEC CEO Summit as the head of KCCI, also echoed concerns about multiple challenges amid a fast-changing environment.

“The global economy is now going through a massive wave of transformation,” he said. “We are facing many challenges at once — like supply chain shifts, competition for AI and new technologies, digital transformation and the climate crisis, too.”

Chey stressed that these uncertainties are a reason why partnerships between APEC economies are critical, in areas of trade and investment ties, technology partnerships, as well as achieving sustainability going forward.

“Companies must go beyond creating jobs and profits. They must design a future with the government and society to achieve sustainable development.”

In his keynote session, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said that despite the world economy being “remarkably resilient” throughout the first half of this year, with a 3.2 per cent annual growth rate, it is expected to slow further to 2.9 per cent in 2026.

“Additional increases in barriers to trade or prolonged policy uncertainty could lower growth further by raising production costs and weighing on investment and consumption,” said Cormann.

He added that economies across the Asia Pacific would be among the most affected by any further trade fragmentation, “given deeper integration in global supply chains and higher dependency on trade in intermediate goods.”

He called for constructive dialogue between countries to resolve trade tensions.

“Our strong advice to all governments is to work harder. Work harder bilaterally and multilaterally to find the best possible ways to make our international trading arrangements fairer and function better, in a way that preserves the economic benefits of open markets and rules-based global trading systems. “

The APEC CEO Summit gathered major executives from South Korea and around the world. The event runs parallel to the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held from Friday to Saturday.

Among the attendees on Wednesday were heads of major South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo, Lotte Group Chair Shin Dong-bin, POSCO Holdings Chair Chang In-hwa and GS Group Chair Huh Tae-soo, as well as global executives, including Amawon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, David Hill, CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific, Google’s Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific Simon Kahn, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato, among others.

Throughout the day, business executives and leaders in technology, retail and AI, culture, and nongovernment organisations emphasised the importance of cooperating with APEC economies to drive innovation and growth.

“AI is becoming a tool that seamlessly connects the digital ecosystem, but its true value depends on trust and cooperation,” said Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon. “The power and environmental issues surrounding AI data centres are challenges that call for our collective effort.”

In the retail sector, GS1, the global non-profit organisation for barcode standardisation, stressed that digital transformation offers enormous potential for retail and trade, but the benefits can only be realised through trusted data and cooperation among all stakeholders.

“Digital tools can also improve product safety and make trade more efficient. Yet, to realise these benefits, trading partners need to share data, quality data across the entire value chain,” said GS1 CEO Renaud de Barbuat. “Without trusted data, none of those opportunities can be fully realised.”

RM, the leader of global K-pop sensation BTS, also took the stage, describing K-pop as bibimbap, a traditional Korean mixed rice dish, highlighting the genre’s ability to embrace different elements of hip-hop, R&B and EDM from the West, while combining them with Korea’s own aesthetics, emotions and production system.

K-pop’s global success, he said, does not stem from the superiority of one culture, but from its ability to respect “diversity and embracing world cultures, but still holding onto Korea’s unique identity.”

“When cultural barriers come down and different voices harmonise together, there is an explosion of creative energy,” said RM. “I'd like to see this creative flow of culture happen everywhere around the world, and the Asia Pacific region has incredible dynamic cultural diversity.”

Ahn Sung-mi

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network